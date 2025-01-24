Cameron Diaz’s return to the big screen wasn’t easy to secure, but Netflix struck a deal worth $45 million to bring her out of retirement for just two films. The first of these, Back in Action, starring Jamie Foxx, is already making waves, sitting atop the streaming giant’s charts.

Cameron Diaz’s Irresistible Netflix Money Deal

Diaz had been retired for almost a decade, focusing on her family life with her husband, Benji Madden, and their two children. Still, when former Netflix boss Scott Stuber and his successor Dan Lin offered her a deal, the 52-year-old Hollywood star couldn’t refuse and decided to return.

While Lin had a reputation for tightening budgets, he saw the value in Diaz’s star power and was willing to meet her price—$45 million for two films.

“New boss Lin has been brought in to bring costs under control and improve quality,” an insider told Radar Online. “It’s one thing to say you won’t overpay for a package or a star, and it’s another to actually do it. Scott Stuber didn’t actually want to pay Cameron Diaz $45 million for two movies. But that’s what it took to lure her out of retirement. He asked her to name her price and she did.”

Movie site Cinemablend said of the deal, “It goes without saying that that’s a lot of cheddar, especially to pay to a star who hadn’t starred in a film since 2014.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cameron Diaz (@camerondiaz)

Cameron Diaz’s Stunning Hollywood Comeback

Diaz was lured back into the spotlight after years of turning down roles and enjoying a more private life. Back in Action is performing so well that a sequel could be on the horizon, leaving Diaz’s monster paycheck open for another round of filming.

The insider noted, “It could be argued that it wasn’t a bad decision on Dan Lin’s part because, as of this writing, Back in Action is the No. 1 trending movie in the U.S. on the aforementioned platform. The ending of Back in Action leaves the door open for a sequel. And, considering that the Bad Teacher alum is contracted for two movies with Netflix, it’s possible that a follow-up could be in the cards.”

They added, “The streamer, of course, has yet to make any announcement, which isn’t surprising due to the fact that the film just debuted on Friday. Still, it wouldn’t be all that surprising if a second installment were to be confirmed sometime soon.”

Cameron Diaz Finding The Ideal Combination Of Balance And Passion

Diaz’s hiatus wasn’t just about stepping away from acting but about finding balance and living life on her own terms. She expressed how much she cherished those ten years of freedom and family time. “Oh my God, I loved it. It was the best 10 years of my life,” she said of the hiatus.

But when Foxx approached her with the project, Diaz was eager to step back into the spotlight, especially alongside one of Hollywood’s most talented stars.

“If I’m going to leave my family for 10 hours a day, I want to do it with the most talented man in entertainment,” she said of Foxx. “It’s just a privilege to do this. I thought to myself, just like, let this go away, all of this goodwill that I got to build over so much time, the passion that I have for entertaining people and making movies that make people smile and laugh and have a good time… if I don’t engage in that again then I would be a fool.”

With more films like Shrek 5 and Outcome on her horizon, Cameron Diaz‘s hiatus seems officially over.

Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx tell the story of their 25 year friendship…in song 🎶 Back in Action premieres January 17! pic.twitter.com/MIiGXlEgHk — Netflix (@netflix) December 20, 2024

