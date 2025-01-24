Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have taken a decisive legal step in their ongoing battle with Justin Baldoni, requesting a gag order against his attorney, Bryan Freedman, arguing that his public comments and actions, including the release of unedited footage from It Ends With Us, could “taint the jury pool” if the sexual harassment case goes to court.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

Bryan Freedman Accused of Violating Professional Conduct

In a letter to Judge Lewis J. Liman, Lively and Reynolds’ attorneys emphasized that Freedman’s frequent media appearances, interviews, and written statements have violated professional conduct standards.

“As Ms. Lively’s counsel have attempted, repeatedly, to caution Mr. Freedman, federal litigation must be conducted in court and according to the relevant rules of professional conduct,” the letter states.

The Hollywood power couple accused Freedman of leaking sensitive legal documents and engaging in a public campaign to damage reputations and discredit the actress’ allegations.

The letter alleges that Freedman’s statements have been “deliberately aimed at undermining the ‘character, credibility, [and] reputation’ of numerous relevant parties.”

Controversial Footage Fueled the Dispute

The controversy intensified when Baldoni’s legal team released behind-the-scenes footage of a slow-dance scene mentioned in Lively’s lawsuit.

While Baldoni’s side argued that the raw footage discredited her accusations of inappropriate behavior, Lively’s team countered, asserting that the video supported her claims and provided ‘damning’ evidence of his alleged misconduct.

— BLAKE LIVELY IS TOAST Just-released!😱😱😱😱😱😱 VIDEO FOOTAGE OF Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni shooting the infamous dance scene in It Ends With Us that she claimed he harassed her in. Notice these things: 1. She tells him to get a nose job 2. She gets defensive… pic.twitter.com/emcYzxySuI — Colonel Kurtz -PopCulture/ Politics/ MarilynManson (@colonelkurtz99) January 21, 2025

Lively’s December lawsuit accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and unprofessional behavior on set, as well as orchestrating a smear campaign in response to her allegations.

‘The Simple Favor’ actress’s legal team maintains that Freedman’s public comments undermine the integrity of the judicial process and are part of a broader campaign to retaliate against her.

Baldoni, however, has vehemently denied the accusations and escalated the legal battle by filing multiple countersuits. He launched a $250 million libel claim against The New York Times, accusing the publication of bias in its reporting of Lively’s complaint.

Additionally, he filed a $400 million defamation lawsuit against Lively, Reynolds, and their publicist, Leslie Sloan, alleging defamation and extortion.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Is Kanye West Helping Daughter North Record Her Debut Album? Rapper Shares Inside Look At The Process

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News