This year, a couple of films were accepted by the audience and turned into blockbusters. Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, was one of them. Even though it has been just months since its release, fans and the audience already want more of the franchise. For the uninitiated, it was released in July 2024 and raked in billions worldwide.

Reynolds has now spoken about what his beloved character Deadpool’s future holds and how it depends on his family and kids. The Marvel star also opened up about his career trajectory over the years. Here’s what the 48-year-old said about finding balance and his plans.

Ryan Reynolds On Balancing Critical Acclaim And Audience Approval

During his Actors on Actors conversation with Andrew Garfield, Reynolds spoke at length about the character and the process of filming Deadpool & Wolverine. He stated that he spent a big part of his career doing roles that were fulfilling as an actor. Calling the parts “nuanced, different, unexpected and character”, he mentioned how they were well-received by critics.

He added that regardless of the critical acclaim, those weren’t the movies the audience liked. Reynolds continued that he thought he needed to figure out a way to work both sides instead of just one. The Green Lantern actor wanted to make sure that his choices gave him both kinds of experience: the approval of critics and the love of the audience.

Ryan Reynolds On The Future Of Deadpool & Wolverine

During the same conversation for Variety’s issue, Garfield asked him what the franchise’s future could be. Reynolds replied that he didn’t know as of now. He divulged that the character “works very well” wregardingboth “scarcity and surprise.” He pointed out that the last solo Deadpool film came out six years ago, in 2018. Reynolds explained that filming these movies swallowed his whole life because of the schedules.

“I have four kids, and I don’t ever want to be an absentee,” he disclosed and added that he kind of dies inside when he sees his children’s faces after a sports thinghes missed. “I don’t know what the future of Deadpool will be, but I do know that we made the movie to be a complete experience instead of a commercial for another one,” he concluded.

Ryan Reynolds On Being Unsure Of When He’ll Play Deadpool Again

In a previous interview with Collider, Reynolds spoke on the same lines. He mentioned how much he really enjoyed making Deadpool and Wolverine, but he wasn’t sure when he would wear the iconic Deadpool suit again. “I hope I do, but I don’t know,” the Canadian said, adding that it was just time to hang it up for a bit and see what happens next on the horizon.

