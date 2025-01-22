Blake Lively is striking back at Justin Baldoni after he released unedited footage from their film ‘It Ends With Us,’ intensifying an already tense legal battle.

The footage, which showcases a dance scene between the two, comes in response to Lively’s claims that Baldoni behaved inappropriately by kissing her neck and making unwelcome comments.

— BLAKE LIVELY IS TOAST Just-released!😱😱😱😱😱😱 VIDEO FOOTAGE OF Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni shooting the infamous dance scene in It Ends With Us that she claimed he harassed her in. Notice these things: 1. She tells him to get a nose job 2. She gets defensive… pic.twitter.com/emcYzxySuI — Colonel Kurtz -PopCulture/ Politics/ MarilynManson (@colonelkurtz99) January 21, 2025

Blake Lively’s Legal Team Slammed Justin Baldoni’s Actions

Lively’s legal team was quick to condemn the director, asserting that the raw video proves her accusations.

The video, according to her lawyers, shows Baldoni making repeated, unapproved advances—such as caressing her neck and attempting to kiss her—without prior consent or the presence of an intimacy coordinator.

“Justin Baldoni and his lawyer may hope that this latest stunt will get ahead of the damaging evidence against him, but the video itself is damning,” Lively’s attorneys released a statement.

“Every moment of this was improvised by Mr. Baldoni with no discussion or consent in advance, and no intimacy coordinator present. Mr. Baldoni was not only Ms. Lively’s co-star, but the director, the head of studio and Ms. Lively’s boss,” they added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

Lively’s team also pointed out that the footage highlights her visible discomfort as she leans away from Baldoni’s advances.

The lawyers continued, “They will recognize her attempts at levity to try to deflect the unwanted touching. No woman should have to take defensive measures to avoid being touched by their employer without their consent.”

They argue that the video serves as an unethical manipulation, aimed at misrepresenting the situation and creating misleading public narratives.

This move, they claim, is part of a broader effort to retaliate against Lively, who previously accused Baldoni of harassment. Lively’s legal team is adamant that they will continue to pursue their case in court, focusing on the legal process rather than media distractions.

The Footage and Clarification of the Smell Comment

The controversy surrounding the footage further complicates the situation. Although the video does show Baldoni commenting on Lively’s scent—initially cited as harassment in her lawsuit—it also reveals that the comment was made in the context of a lighthearted exchange about her spray tan, not an inappropriate advance.

Lively herself clarified in the footage that the scent was likely due to her body makeup.

In her complaint, the 37-year-old previously claimed, “None of this was remotely in character, or based on any dialogue in the script, and nothing needed to be said because, again, there was no sound.”

Justin Baldoni dropping photos of himself sequestered in the basement of the It Ends with Us Premiere, per Blake Lively’s request pic.twitter.com/oy7OuQsvAI — Zack Peter (@justplainzack) January 17, 2025

This dispute has been escalating for weeks, with Lively accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and Baldoni filing a defamation lawsuit in response.

To make matters worse, Baldoni later sued Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for $400 million, claiming that Lively used her celebrity to harm his career.

For more such updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Christopher Nolan Was Terrified By Heath Ledger’s Joker Act In The Dark Knight: “You Never Knew What That Guy Was Going To Do…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News