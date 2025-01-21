Christopher Nolan’s movies are a global phenomenon as they are loved by fans worldwide. He gained immense fame with his Batman movies, The Dark Knight Trilogy. It is also popular because of Heath Ledger and his portrayal of Joker in The Dark Knight. However, the actor passed away soon after completing the movie, setting a benchmark performance for other actors. Nolan has always praised the late actor, and years later, he once opened up in-depth about Ledger’s performance and how it ‘terrified’ him. Keep scrolling for more.

The film was released in 2008 and featured Christian Bale in the lead role, along with Michael Caine, Heath Ledger, Gary Oldman, Aaron Eckhart, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Morgan Freeman. Heath won the Golden Globe and Oscar for his performance, but unfortunately, he had passed away by then.

On the film’s 10th anniversary in 2018, BBC Radio 1 published an interview, as per Screen Rant, when Christopher Nolan spoke about Heath Ledger’s portrayal as Joker. Nolan recalled, “He would sort of give me hints about what he was going to do. We would talk about it a bit. And I would try and be an audience for him and sort of engage with him, what he was doing. But a lot of it was about unpredictability, and I think he wanted to play his cards close to the chest. He would very gradually reveal to me the ‘voice’ and the way he was going to do things – but not in one go, like, ‘Here’s the Joker.”

Christopher Nolan continued, “We watched him sort of develop it, with the wardrobe and the makeup, and I kind of got to be a part of that creative process, which was great fun, but on-set, there were always moments like that clapping or things he would do with his voice. His voice was so unpredictable.” T

The Dark Knight director added, “He created this bizarre pitch. I’ve seen a lot of people try and imitate it since. But we never quite knew if he was going to go high or if he was going to go low. You never knew what that guy was going to do, and that’s what was terrifying about him.” Heath Ledger passed away in 2008 from an accidental overdose.

Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, starring Heath Ledger and Christian Bale, was a huge box office success. It collected $534.98 million in the US and $1.009 billion worldwide. Last year, while accepting his first Golden Globe award for Oppenheimer, Nolan remembered Heath, and it was one of the highlights of the event.

