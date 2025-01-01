Christian Bale’s role as Gorr, the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder, had everyone buzzing—until it didn’t. As soon as Bale was cast as the iconic MCU villain, fans expected a show-stealer. After all, this guy gave us one of the most unforgettable performances as Batman. But when the movie dropped, it quickly became clear: while Bale did elevate the character, his experience playing Gorr was much less thrilling than we might have imagined.

Bale’s first hurdle? The costume. “I did have a look briefly and said, ‘He’s got a G-string on. Nobody wants to see me like that,’” Bale recalled, sounding as mortified as anyone would if faced with a Gorr-like wardrobe choice. Add to that the fact that Gorr in the comics was a muscle-bound powerhouse, and Bale—who was shooting a film where he was pretty skinny—wasn’t exactly keen to rock those muscles. “You can’t compete with Chris (Hemsworth) when it comes to being muscular anyway,” he added, likely imagining the monstrous Hemsworth on-screen and thinking, “Yeah, no contest.”

But Bale wasn’t about to let that stop him. He worked with director Taika Waititi to take Gorr’s look differently. Instead of the typical muscle monster, they envisioned him as a more Nosferatu-style menace, with a sinister, supernatural vibe. Bale wanted Gorr to resemble Nosferatu or the terrifying monster in Aphex Twin’s Come to Daddy video. Sure, it was an unconventional take, but who doesn’t love a little weirdness when it comes to villains?