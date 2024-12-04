When the news of Camila Cabello leaving the girl band Fifth Harmony first came out, fans were shocked and heartbroken. The situation was similar but ten times more amplified when Zayn Malik announced he was leaving the massively popular boy band One Direction. Even though it was a setback for the audience, their exits were essential for their mental peace.

Regarding Cabello, the 27-year-old quit Fifth Harmony in December 2016. The basis behind the decision wasn’t unclear then, and she and the band stated different reasons. Years later, the singer is a popular solo artist and has shed light on her decision to leave. Here’s what she said.

Camila Cabello About Feeling ‘Left Out’ In Fifth Harmony

During an interview with Nylon magazine, Cabello opened up about her time in the girl group. She revealed that while she had to go through a lot of anxiety and issues, she now looks back at the time with a lot more gratitude and compassion. “I don’t know if I was struggling more than a normal teenager should because it’s hard to say what’s normal, whether you’re famous or not. My barometer wasn’t functional,” she explained.

The songwriter, who released her latest album, C, XOXO, this year, added that the struggle was more than a person should bear. Cabello continued that conflict resolution is a very important prowess for a group, and as a teenager, especially a 16-year-old, one doesn’t possess those skills.

“How do you deal with being left out? How do you deal with jealousy? How do you deal with these things without hurting yourself or other people?” she asked in an attempt to illuminate the issues the girls faced at the time. But just because things weren’t rosy then doesn’t mean there weren’t takeaways from the journey, even in terms of interpersonal equations.

Camila Cabello On Relationship With Ex-Bandmate Normani

Even though Cabello’s relationship with her former bandmates became strained at one point, things have now changed. The Senorita hitmaker met Normani in September this year at the Paris Fashion Week. She expressed how joyful it was to see their equation improve in real-time. “I remember times when we’d just be laughing so hard. With space, we can go back and tap into that,” a positive Cabello mused and gave an example.

“The past couple of times I’ve seen her, I say something, and she laughs hard. It doesn’t feel like we’re strangers. We’re returning to the times when we close,” she described. While healing and mending relationships take time, Cabello is optimistic that things are improving.

Camila Cabello On The Work Front

Cabello’s recently released album was her fourth studio release. It followed the self-titled Camila, which was released in 2018, Romance, which was released in 2019, and Familia, which was released in 2022. Cabello started as a contestant on X-Factor. For more updates, check out Hollywood News.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Is Tom Holland Looking For Robert Pattinson’s Help Before Tying The Knot With Zendaya?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News