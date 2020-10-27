WWE Legend Batista Supports Joe Biden For The US Elections; Takes A Dig At 'Bully' Donald Trump

WWE star Dave Bautista aka Batista is well known for his outspoken nature and it’s something which made a fan favourite in pro-wrestling. And yes, out of the ring too, he speaks of his mind. Recently, the wrestler turned actor showed his support to Democratic Party’s Joe Biden while bashing current US president, Donald Trump.

Elections are due on 3rd November and the buzz is really high amongst the people. With a failure in handling COVID- 19 situation, Trump’s road wouldn’t be easy, especially with Biden’s craze catching up the pace.

Shared on Joe Biden’s YouTube channel, the video features Batista spilling his out unfiltered words while supporting the candidate of the Democratic Party. He said, “When you talk about the difference of being tough, and someone who portrays himself as a tough guy – it’s easy to lie to people. It’s easy to bully people. That does not make you a tough guy.”

“It’s easy to tell someone what they want to hear. It’s not easy to tell someone what they need to hear. ‘We’re not in good shape, but this is how we’re going to get out of it.’ That is being tough. This country, more than anything right now, needs someone who is going to have a plan so we can get back on track. A leader is someone who can unite people, who takes responsibility. That’s toughness. That is Joe Biden. The guy who is respected, who can talk to people, who can work out disputes. The guy who can be a leader is stepping back into this fight for Americans. It’s that simple. That is the guy we need running this country.,” Batista continued.

Take a look at the video below:

Only time will tell, who’s going to grace The White House after the elections!

Meanwhile, recently Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock voiced his support for the presidential candidate Joe Biden and his vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris. This was the first time The Rock publicly endorsed a political party and below are all details about the same. Dwayne took to his social media front and posted a video. In the video conversation, present were Joe Biden and Kamala Harris alongside The Rock. The Baywatch star spoke how he has never endorsed a political party. He later confirmed that he is rooting for Biden and Harris.

