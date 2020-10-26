Zendaya Fans, REJOICE! Euphoria 2 Is On Its Way But With A Twist

Euphoria was a very popular teen drama starring Zendaya and Jacob Elordi. Fans loved the show and their performances. In fact, these two even became a couple during the filming of the show. Now, today we have a great news for all of you.

Get your glitter makeup ready, because this show is set to return at the end of this year. Yes! You heard it right; the popular American series is soon going to make a comeback, but with a twist. Continue reading further to know the entire scoop.

As per reports in Pop Sugar, Zendaya has confirmed about Euphoria’s return. Sadly, we are not getting the full second season yet. Reports say that a couple of episodes will be available for fans to revisit their favourite characters. Zendaya shared an update in an Instagram post on October 19, writing, “We really missed them. Two special Euphoria episodes are coming soon. First one December 6 on @hbo.” Mark your calendar! Check out the post below:

Euphoria was supposed to start filming its second season back in March, but production shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We were supposed to go back to work, I believe, on March 16, and, literally, three or four days before that, they were shut down,” Zendaya told Variety. “I was like, ‘I was so close.’ We did camera tests and hair and makeup tests, and we got to see everybody, and we had the sets built.”

In August, Zendaya teased the possibility of a small reunion episode or two to hold viewers over until the cast could safely film again. “I don’t really know how to describe it, but an episode that we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment that can, I don’t know, give people something,” she said. There are still many unknown details about the special: Who will join? Will it continue the cliffhangers we saw in season one? Guess we’ll have to wait until December 6 to find out.

But if Jacob Elordi is a part of these 2 episodes of Euphoria as well, then this will be the second time he will be working with one of his exes, Zendaya. He has already worked with Joey King In The Kissing Booth 2.

