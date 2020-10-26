Matthew McConaughey's THIS Oscars' Speech Will Keep You Inspired Through The Week - #MondayMotivation

Mondays are usually the most difficult days of the week, isn’t it? After a relaxing work-free weekend we usually tend to be lazy on the first day of the week. However, it cannot be ignored that Monday is also an important day at work and cannot be taken lightly. So to inspire you to go all out today, we have the Academy award winning actor Matthew McConaughey’s motivating speech for your help. He had given the speech after winning an Oscar for his brilliant performance in Dallas Buyers Club.

He was nominated alongside heavyweight actors like Christian Bale (American Hustle), Bruce Dern (Nebraska), Leonardo DiCaprio (The Wolf of Wall Street) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years A Slave). McConaughey began his speech by thanking his director Jean-Marc Vallée, his family and soon after made a very strong point. He mentioned that he needs three things each day to motivate himself.

Matthew McConaughey mentioned that every day he needs something to look up to, another to look forward to, and last is someone to chase. To begin with he said, it is the almighty that he looks up to. “He’s graced my life with opportunities that I know are not of my hand or of any other hand. He’s shown me that it’s a scientific fact that gratitude reciprocates,” the Interstellar actor said.

Then he further went on to talk about his father who taught him how to be a man, and his mother who taught him and his two older brothers to respect themselves. He even spoke about his wife and kids who are his source of courage. This led to the second point that these are the people he looks forward to and wants them to be proud of him.

Talking about the last point, ‘someone to chase’, Matthew McConaughey said, “And to my hero. That’s who I chase. When I was 15 years old I had a very important person in my life come and ask me ‘Who’s your hero?’ I said, ‘I thought about it and it’s me in ten years. So I turned 25 ten years later and that same person comes to me and goes, ‘Are you a hero?’ I said, ‘Not even close!’ She said why and I said, ‘My hero is me at 35.’ You see, every day, and every week, and every month, and every year of my life, my hero is always ten years away. I’m never going to be my hero. I’m not going to obtain that and that’s fine with me because it keeps me with somebody to keep on chasing.”

Basically, the actor wanted to inspire his admirers all over the world to have someone to look up to, someone to look forward to and someone to chase, to keep ourselves going every day. There is nothing like self motivation anyway, is it? Hope this one will help you to get all charged up for the week.

Here’s the full video:

