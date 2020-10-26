The Bangtan Boys aka the South Korean boy band BTS is winning hearts across the globe with their first all-English song, Dynamite. And now it seems like the seven-member boy band has a fan in ex-One Direction member Liam Payne. Why do we say this? Well, it is because of one of his most recent Instagram live sessions.

Advertisement

During a recent Instagram session, when Liam was catching up with his fans on the platform BTS’ Dynamite began playing in the background during the session. Hearing this, Directioners and ARMY members were surprised to see the singer enjoy the track.

The clip went viral in pretty soon. A Twitter user shared a screen recording of Liam Payne jamming to BTS’ Dynamite. The fan wrote, LIAM PAYNE JAMMING TO DYNAMITE BY BTS, YOu’RE WELCOME”

LIAM PAYNE JAMMING TO DYNAMITE BY BTS, YOu’RE WELCOME pic.twitter.com/eS5KfBiP9o — a✨¹ᴰ blue hour&golden (@oneadditionaf) October 25, 2020 Advertisement

A lot of fans replied to his tweet writing. One user responded writing, “I’m not a army but I love this and I actually love dynamite.” Another user replied, “I love how he’s not overreacting… >>>>>” A third wrote, “Liam likes BTS no matter what…” Another reply read, “yes I remembered one of his interview he was asked about who he think gonna be One big thing and he really answered BTS”`

Some other responses included “BTS and 1D i want collab.” Another read, “OMG PLEASE TELL ME THIS IS NOT AN EDIIT SKDNDJDBFJLoudly crying face PLEASE TELL ME THIS IS REAL” A third replied, “I really liked Liam from the starting when he entered x-factor and sang ‘cry me a river’, I was genuinely impress ed by his voice. I am Army now and I love all the seven. It’s so nice to see this.”

Excited fans are hoping the Korean pop band collaborates with the British singer. FYI, this isn’t the first time Liam Payne has been associated with BTS. A couple of years ago, the One Direction ex-member revealed he was impressed with Jimin’s mic-flip.

BTS consists of members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Talking about Dynamite, the music video has already earned over 500 million views on YouTube.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Over The Moon Hindi Trailer ‘Chalo Chalen Chand Par’: Keep The Rocket Ready For An Adventure With Fei Fei!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube