The Midnight Sky Trailer Date Announcement: George Clooney Teased As A 'Lonely Scientist' On A Deadly Mission!

The COVID-19 pandemic might have taken away our joy of watching movies in the theatre, but digital platforms have saved us all. From Netflix to ALTBalaji, everyone has released some amazing shows and movies. One such big releasing which is set to release soon is George Clooney starrer The Midnight Sky.

Today, Netflix gave us a sneak peek into the world of The Midnight Sky. They shared a small teaser and announced the trailer release date of the film. The teaser starts with a man asking someone on the radio, ‘Do you copy?’. In a few seconds, the screens shifts to an old and rugged George Clooney, a scientist walking amid the snow. He has a shocking expression on his face.

The scene then switches to a long shot where two people are walking on a huge surface full of snow. It looks like the duo is stranded on this unknown place, seeking out help. They kept the description short and simple, “Is anyone out there?”

The trailer of The Midnight Sky will be out on Tuesday, that is October 27. It’s just a matter of one day and fans will get to know what’s going on with George Clooney and the other person with him.

Clooney has also directed the science-fiction film. It is based on the novel, Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton. Along with him, the Netflix film also stars Felicity Jones, Kyle Chandler, David Oyelowo and Demián Bichir. Anonymous Content, Smokehouse Pictures and Syndicate Entertainment will produce this intriguing film. The Midnight Sky is all set to hit your Netflix screens in December this year.

Talking about Netflix, from the past few days, people are impressed with its content. There are two films currently garnering all the praises – The Trial Of Chicago 7 and Over The Moon. Looks like the George Clooney starter will be the next one to win lots of hearts and stun them with the story.

Are you excited to watch The Midnight Sky? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

