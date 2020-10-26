Singer-songwriter Katy Perry on Sunday celebrated her 36th birthday and fiance Orlando Bloom has tried to make her birthday a special day. Bloom has now shared some rare pictures of the Roar singer on Instagram after a hilarious message from Sacha Baron Cohen.

Bloom shared a collection of rare photos include snapshots from Egypt and bed with Perry and him together. Sharing the pictures, he captioned it, “Happy birthday my love, Oh, the places we’ll go.” Both have been engaged since February 2019 and welcomed daughter Daisy Dove Bloom in August.

Take a look at the post below:

Katy Perry on her birthday received a surprise video message on Sunday. Fiancé Orlando Bloom enlisted the help of Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat to wish her a special day. He also shared on Instagram a video of Borat sending Perry his hilarious birthday wishes. He captioned the video post, “@katyperry your dream come true birthday message my love HAPPY BIRTHDAY ❤️🎂🎈@boratsagdiyev 🤣.”

In the video, Borat begins by saying, “Jak sie masz [How are you], Katy Pepsi. I was planning on going sailing in Florida and so I make internet searching of Orlando water sports. But instead, Mr. Google sent me a photograph of your husband with his crumb out. He have a very good one.”

It seems Sacha Baron Cohen was referring to when Bloom famously went naked paddleboarding in 2016. The comedian also added, “It must be nice to see Orlando Bloom. You will have a very nice birthday. A lot of cream on your cake.”

The American Idol judge also seemed to have loved the message and shared the video on her own social media with the caption, “omg @orlandobloom 🎂.”

Recently, Katy Perry had helped promote Sacha Baron Cohen’s film Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, which is a sequel to 2006’s Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

She also shared the trailer of the film on Instagram and said that she and Bloom might watch it again.

