Borat 2 Movie Review: Sacha Baron Cohen Manages To Match The Crazy/Minute With Poignance/Minute

Borat 2 Movie Review Rating: 4/5 Stars (Four stars)

Star Cast: Sacha Baron Cohen, Maria Bakalova & a whole lot of people who were shot without their knowledge like Mikhael Pence, Rudolph Giuliani & some who were shot with their knowledge like Tom Hanks

Director: Jason Woliner

What’s Good: Sacha had to film many scenes with a bullet-proof jacket on due to the high risk of shooting sensitive scenes around the influential people of US & A, do you still need a reason to watch this? Read ahead!

What’s Bad: This depends on what you actually are expecting from the film? If you’re still stuck in 2006 (which has beautifully withstood the ageing over all these years), you might need to adjust your expectations a little bit

Loo Break: Only at risk not getting photographed by Borat while your shi**ing!

Watch or Not?: DON’T WATCH THIS. NOT!

The story fasts forward to 14 years later from where we saw Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) bringing shame to his homeland Kazakhstan (those options are actually shot in Romania). Borat is chosen for yet another mission in which he has to go the US & A to deliver a gift to Donald Trump’s best-bud Michael Pence.

By now it’s clear, where there is Borat, there has to be self-explanatory chaos, and that’s what happens with his mission. His daughter Tutar (Maria Bakalova) finds him in the USA, and he decides to gift her instead to Pence (because, hmm!). This results in the journey of highlighting way too many things than you’d ever imagine. From THAT’S REAL FEMINISM to Coronavirus, the sequel has its heart at the place it should be (no BORAT, not near the anoos!).

Borat 2 Movie Review: Script Analysis

Sacha Baron Cohen along with Anthony Hines, Nina Pedrad and Dan Swimer write the story which won’t make you uncomfortable outright as its prequel. It still is pretty vocal tackling a whole bunch of new issues this time, but Sacha brings in a whole new level of the layer to the screenplay which would come as a surprise to many.

Sacha brings in the team of 7 people to pen the screenplay of this film. Now, imagine the level of continuity they would’ve managed to stitch the story together. Sacha has to sarcastically & satirically f**k the system, but he also has to manage with the emotions in this one. Full credit to Luke Geissbühler’s (and director Jason Woliner) camerawork who ambushed CPAC 2020 to shoot a brilliant sequence between Borat and Michael Fence. Also, the controversial sequence between Maria Bakalova and Rudy Giuliani.

Borat 2 Movie Review: Star Performance

As its much-loved predecessor, I was expecting this one to be an all Sacha Baron Cohen show as well, but thankfully it isn’t. Would I’ve loved it anyway? Yes! But it’s always a treat to enjoy multiple well-written characters.

It’s been 14 years since Borat but Sacha hasn’t changed a bit for good. He still owns Borat, or maybe Borat still owns him. There was no way he could’ve gone wrong with this one, and that’s exactly what happened.

Maria Bakalova is the poignance to Borat’s crazy in this one. She is the heart of the film which is at the right place (no BORAT! not near vagine!). The OG fans of the franchise might find her inclusion as a bit of interference of Borat’s rawness, but for me, she brought in the required balance.

Borat 2 Movie Review: Direction, Music

Jason Woliner brings in his experience from Parks And Recreation to the table, and that helps big time in setting up the theme of the film. He smartly blends in the stock footage with the ones he shot. The shooting style still remains the same, but Jason makes sure to keep things smooth, helping the film to stay in the mockumentary zone still feeling pretty much like a regular film.

Sacha retains his elder brother Erran Baron Cohen for the music. He does the required job and betters the usage timing of folk music. The background score never interferes with the proceedings on the screen, and that’s a win for Erran.

Borat 2 Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, it’s batsh*t crazy (PUN OBVIOUSLY INTENDED, open your eyes to get that!) It’s as stark raving mad as the first one, but what this one does is bring in a delightful balance. It shows what’s right along with what’s wrong. All hail Borat! Borat for PM!

Four stars!

Borat 2 Trailer

Borat 2 releases on 23rd October, 2020.

Share with us your experience of watching Borat 2.

