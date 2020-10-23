Footfairy Movie Review: Gulshan Devaiah's Homage To Noir Dramas Is Alluring But Also Predictable In Parts

Footfairy Movie Review Rating: 3/5 Stars (Three Stars)

Star Cast: Gulshan Devaiah, Sagarika Ghatge, Kunal Roy Kapur and ensemble

Director: Kanishk Varma

What’s Good: It is inspired by the work of various international filmmakers, but it’s still true to the landscape it is set in.

What’s Bad: The predictability and the loose plot points which the makers fail to conclude.

Loo Break: It’s a noir drama, where is your respect for the genre if you are asking this question? On that note, if your bladder is about to burst, take one when it gets predictable.

Watch or Not?: Not saying it is the best thriller/suspense drama ever made in India, but it is a good one. Watch it for the new approach, you will enjoy it.

A serial killer (a classic weirdo) is set loose and us killing young women rampantly. He cuts their limbs as a souvenir, packs the rest of the body in a giant suitcase and leaves it for the police to find. Enters CBI Officer Vivan Deshmukh (Gulshan) who is ordered to solve this case. How he does that and if he finds the Footfairy, is the film.

Footfairy Movie Review: Script Analysis

No matter how brutal or subjective it may sound, Indian audience is yet years behind in adapting to the worlds David Fincher, Alfred Hitchcock, for the matter Bong Jo Hoon create. Writer-director Kanishk Varma seems to be aware of that fact too.

So he manages to blend the leitmotif like the aforementioned filmmakers in the recipe that the audience here has the appetite for. In this process, the writing to someone who closely observes cinema from across the world looks clever. Catering to a varied audience is the idea, plus the new release format serves the purpose.

Now, this same idea would create contradictory opinions. Of course not giving any spoilers out here, but the end that will be a masterstroke for some will also be an unsatisfactory conclusion for many. Remember when I said we are yet to adopt? It’s a noir, and I cannot much get into the story, but what I can talk about is the time the focus shifts from the central conflict. It’s there were the instead tightly held rope goes loose.

Kanishk Varma’s Universe is layered, and it is quite visible. Suspects after suspects are proved innocent, and we are brought to point zero several times. Varma somewhere puts us in question, and that is good.

While on that, Footfairy puts these corpses in a giant suitcase. Why is that point not investigated? There are many such loopholes and loose ends that are not concluded well.

Footfairy Movie Review: Star Performance

Gulshan Devaiah seems to be very excited to be a part of this project. The actor who gets the most screen time has channelled all his suspicion, fear, sarcasm to bring Vivan alive. It was fresh to see a CBI officer live amid civilians and not making a buzz about being one.

Sagarika Ghatge is also a brief part of the film and does what she is expected to. She enters every time to take plot ahead and serves the purpose. Kunal Roy Kapur deserves the special mention, as in the least screen time he does make his presence strong.

Footfairy Movie Review: Direction, Music

Kanishk Varma with his direction doesn’t take any highly unique or out of the box steps, that somewhere works for the film. He sticks to what is on paper and executes it pretty well. Brownie points because it isn’t easy to direct a noir that has a homage to the most significant filmmakers in the genre.

The cinematography in Footfairy is good. It’s just that we have seen many fast motion shots of Mumbai already and now it doesn’t evoke the emotions it did sometime back. Music is good in parts, but also predictable.

Footfairy Movie Review: The Last Word

Footfairy was originally made for big screens, the intermission slide in the screeners was the proof, it is now releasing on TV (& Pictures) which is a good step in itself. If you are yet to shift to the OTT world, this might just be your introduction to the experiments our creative minds are up to. Watch it, if noir dramas excite you.

Three stars!

Footfairy Trailer

Footfairy releases on 23rd October 2020.

