Who will be the next Wolverine is a question everyone’s been asking for the past year. Hugh Jackman played the iconic character for at least 17 years. However, in 2017, with Logan, he decided to take retirement from playing the superhero. Now that Marvel has got the rights and wants to revive the character, the search for the right candidate is going on.

Advertisement

Recently, Stranger Things‘ Billy, played by Dacre Montgomery, did something that made fans suspicious. The actor had shared a fan art which shows him as the clawed superhero. The actor shared a fan art by Boss Logic in which he is in Logan avatar, smoking a cigar and has sideburns. However, the actor deleted the tweet later.

Advertisement

A lot of actors share Boss Logic’s fan arts. When the Stranger Things actor shared and deleted it, fans sensed that there’s a big reason for it. As reported by We Got This Covered, there are chances that he might be in talks with the Marvel Studios to play MCU’s new Wolverine.

A few months ago, it was revealed that Marvel wanted Hugh Jackman to reprise Wolverine, but he refused the offer. Since then, the studio is looking out for a young actor to reprise the powerful and popular superhero. Marvel and Disney+ want to make the series Weapon X which will feature a younger version of Logan. It looks like Dacre Montgomery is the one.

Another reason that makes one speculate that the Stranger Things star is considered to play the clawed superhero is recent Jamie Foxx incident. The actor accidentally revealed on his Instagram page that he would reprise the villain Electro in Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man 3. However, within a few minutes, he deleted the post. It looks like Dacre also gave out the information indirectly which he was not supposed to.

Well, these are just assumptions. We have to wait for Dacre Montgomery and Marvel themselves to confirm if he is the new Wolverine or not.

Do you think the Stranger Things actor is apt for the role? Let us know what you think about it in the comments below.

Must Read: Ryan Reynolds REALLY Wants To Play Green Lantern In Justice League: Snyder Cut & The Deal Is READY To Go?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube