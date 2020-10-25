Ryan Reynolds is coming back as Green Lantern, and the reports are flowing around since a couple of months now. The 4-part mini-series of Justice League: Snyder Cut could hold him as the surprise package, and things are finally getting more transparent now.

In another factual report coming in today, we get to know that Ryan is extremely interested in playing the part. He’s just looking into his busy schedule to squeeze in this role because it’s very well written.

Grace Randolph, the leaker who informed us about Ryan Reynolds’ presence in Snyder Cut for the first time has come up with another update. She tweeted, “And here’s Ryan Reynolds as Green Lantern Snyder Cut UPDATE: Hearing he REALLY wants to do, just a matter of fitting it into his busy schedule.”

She also added, “Deal ready to go, again just need to make it work time-wise. It would be BRILLIANT & so great for everyone involved, find that time!”

And here’s #RyanReynolds as #GreenLantern #SnyderCut UPDATE: Hearing he REALLY wants to do, just a matter of fitting it into his busy schedule. Deal ready to go, again just need to make it work time-wise. It would be BRILLIANT & so great for everyone involved, find that time! pic.twitter.com/VPs9ovwxLT — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) October 24, 2020

Ryan Reynolds is currently busy shooting Netflix’s Red Notice with Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson. Before this Randolph had informed, “One thing I can tell you now is that half of the Green Lantern scene has been filmed. The Batman half. So that just means they have to film the other half of the scene, which should be very easy to do with Green Lantern… But I have heard that [Zack Snyder] wants Ryan Reynolds, I think considering how important nostalgia is these days and that Ryan Reynolds Green Lantern came out around the time that these other movies were coming out, I think it would just be absolutely perfect to do it that way.”

She also added, “And Ryan Reynolds has been, you know, active on Twitter, signalling that he’s open to this. Again, as I reported to you, this is what they want to happen. So it would be great if Ryan Reynolds shows up there in October and films the other half of that scene. I think that you want stuff that gets people talking about the Snyder Cut that makes it must-see every week.”

“It’s four one hour episodes, and as I told you, a little extra something afterwards each week. And I think having Ryan Reynolds show up one week as Green Lantern and redeeming himself — I mean it’s just a perfect story. It’s fantastic, and again, I believe that’s why Zack Snyder and his team want that,” concluded Grace on her reports of Ryan Reynolds in Justice League: Snyder Cut.

