Offset and Cardi B have been in the news for quite some time now because of their sudden split. The ex-couple grabbed all eyeballs after Offset’s extravagant birthday wish for Cardi. But, as hard as it sounds, the rapper is happily single now.

Well, Offset is in the limelight yet again and this time for cops pulling him over. Shocked to hear this? Then continue reading further to get all the details about this scoop.

Offset shocked fans on Oct. 24, by streaming Beverly Hills cops pulling him over and questioning him after a member of the public alleged they saw someone waving guns from his car. The rapper shared this entire incident on his Instagram live. However, he was not arrested but only handcuffed on the side of the streets.

A Beverly Hills police spokesperson tells Hollywood Life that a man from New York in his 20s was arrested for “possession of a loaded concealed firearm.” That man is not Offset. The incident, which is still being investigated, was scary nevertheless and thousands of fans watched live as police questioned the rapper and demanded that he leave his car. Check out the video below:

omg why they arrest offset😭 pic.twitter.com/FylDht7lcK — 𝔼𝕝𝕚 ☣︎ (@slitforchae) October 25, 2020

In this video, the rapper and songwriter talks to police officers from behind the steering wheel. A cop onsite can be heard telling the rapper that he’s being pulled over because she was allegedly told: “you guys were waving guns at people.”

At one point during the footage, Offset tells the cops he’s not getting out of the car. He even tells the cops that it is illegal and he would sue them. “I’m not [going to] move my hands from my steering wheel,” he adds.

Offset also tries to identify himself to the officers, saying, “You know who I am? Offset from the Migos. They’re fans. That’s why they’re following me bro.” Before the filming stops, the rapper steps out of the car and appears to be detained by police. “What are you grabbing my wrist for so aggressive?” he asks.

