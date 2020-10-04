Actress Jessica Alba recalls a bizarre experience from the time she shot as a guest star on a popular American show.

Advertisement

During “Beverly Hills 90210”, she was told not to make eye contact with the cast of popular teen drama!

Advertisement

“On the set of ‘90210’, I couldn’t even make eye contact with any of the cast members, which was really strange when you’re, like, trying to do a scene with them,” Jessica Alba said in an episode of “Hot Ones”, reports etonline.com.

“It was like, You’re not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you’ll be thrown off the set’,” Jessica Alba added.

In 1998, Jessica Alba was seen as pregnant teen Leanne in two episodes during the show’s eighth season. She shared the screen with Jason Priestley and Jennie Garth, among others.

Jessica Alba did not elaborate on who gave such a directive, and why.

“Beverly Hills 90210” was on air from 1990 to 2000. What are your views on the Alba’s bizarre experience? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Schitt’s Creek To The Good Place: Binge-Watch These 6 Sitcoms & Leave Your Stress Behind!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube