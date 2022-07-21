Anthony and Joe Russo’s ‘The Gray Man’ is all set to hit Netflix tomorrow and the star cast is all out promoting it. From media meets in different parts of the world to interviews and more, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Dhanush and the rest are leaving no stone unturned.

During one such interaction, Jessica – who plays CIA Senior Officer Suzanne Brewer, opened up about working with the film’s leading men. While she called some ‘wonderful,’ her description of working with the ‘Bridgerton’ star was on the other end of the spectra. Read on to know why – it’s funny.

During a recent virtual roundtable interview for her upcoming release, ‘The Gray Man’ Jessica Henwick opened up about working with Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Rege-Jean Page. As reported by ETimes, while she called working with both Ryan and Chris ‘wonderful,’ she dunned her time with the Bridgerton star a nightmare. The actress’ exact words were, “With Rege, it was just a nightmare to work with.”

Continuing talking about working with Rege-Jean Page further, Jessica Henwick immediately took back her words and said, “No! We got along from day one. I had such a wonderful time. We were shooting on and off for seven to eight months.” Rege, who seemed visibly amused by the remark, added, “It was a long shoot for this movie.”

Getting even more candid about her time on sets with the ‘Duke of Hastings’, Jessica said, “He stayed in his American accent the entire time. When we finally wrapped, eight months later, he swapped into his natural accent and I refused it. I still refuse it. I don’t like it and don’t want to hear it.” Rege, while slipping into his thick British accent explained, “We met when we were in character, so she thinks my British accent is a lie.”

Talking about ‘The Gray Man,’ the film directed by Anthony and Joe Russo is based on a 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney. It stars an array of A-list stars including Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Dhanush and more. After a limited theatrical release on July 15, the film will be premiering on Netflix tomorrow – July 22

