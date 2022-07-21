Johnny Depp may not be returning to Pirates of the Caribbean 6, but this amazing fan art imagines him in it. For the unversed, Depp, whose most notable role was of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates franchise, was removed from it after allegations of abuse from Amber Heard.

Just recently, discussions on his return swept through the internet due to his defamation trial against Heard. Fans have demanded Johnny come back to the series and for Disney to apologise to him ever since claims of the actor facing physical abuse at the hands of Amber went viral.

The demand increased furthermore when Johnny Depp won the trial. However, the actor said that he won’t be returning as Captain Jack Sparrow even if Disney offered him the total sum of what the previous five movies made at the box office, which is $300 million. Even if fans might not get to see him in Pirates of the Caribbean 6, new fan art can help them imagine him in it.

A Pirates of the Caribbean 6 fan poster from the Instagram account diamonddead is making rounds on the internet. It sees Johnny Depp in his iconic Captain Jack Sparrow get-up ripping through a pirate flag. From the hat to the scars and makeup, everything is on point. The fan-made poster even has a title quite appropriate for it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by diamonddead (@diamonddead)

“The Return of Jack Sparrow,” it reads. Meanwhile, when it comes to the future of the Pirates franchise, previously it was said that two screenplays were written for it. One has kept Margot Robbie in mind, and one without. Even the producer of the films commented on Depp’s return and said that it won’t be happening as of now.

Let’s see what the future holds for Johnny Depp. Even though he might not appear in Pirates of the Caribbean 6, the actor is ready to make his movie comeback in a French period film titled ‘La Favorite.’

