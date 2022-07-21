A lot of hopes are tied to August 21 when the world will witness the beginning of a new era in the tale of Westeros. It is the date when the much anticipated and highly awaited Game Of Thrones prequel, House Of The Dragon hits shores across the world. While we are exactly a month away, the makers decided to surprise us with a trailer that is setting the bar right up there where the dragons fly in their glory. Apart from that co-showrunner, Miguel Sapochnik is now talking about the comparisons and ratios.

For the unversed, House Of The Dragon takes the story of Westeros some hundreds of years back when Targaryens rules the land and Dragons overshadowed the sky. As the show comes right after its predecessor the expectations are too high. One thing that GoT never shied away from was being bold and brutal. The intimate scenes and bloodshed were an integral part.

But now if Miguel is to go by, it seems like that won’t be the case with House Of The Dragon in terms of the former. The showrunner has revealed that the prequel series will pull back on the s*x scenes and he even explains the shift. Of course, there will be wars and bloodshed, because what is even Westeros without that. Read on to know more.

Under the executive production expertise of George RR Martin, House Of The Dragon has Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal as showrunners. The two sat down to talk about their fantasy magnum opus to The Hollywood Reporter where they spoke about the changes. They reveal how the focus is on Childbirth this time and the inherent dangers it brings. They call the child bed their battlefield and compare the sequences of birth to that of weddings in Game Of Thrones. Well, that makes us excited.

“In medieval times, giving birth was violence,” Sapochnik says. “It’s as dangerous as it gets. You have a 50/50 chance of making it. We have a number of births in the show and basically decided to give them different themes and explore them from different perspectives the same way I did for a bunch of battles on Thrones.”

The House Of The Dragon showrunner also talks about how the team also “pulls back” on the amount of s*x in the show while showing how ‘s*x is a nonchalant aspect of Targaryen life’. He reveals how s*xual assaults are still in the storyline. Sapochnik says the duo’s approach is done “carefully, thoughtfully and [we] don’t shy away from it. If anything, we’re going to shine a light on that aspect. You can’t ignore the violence that was perpetrated on women by men in that time. It shouldn’t be downplayed and it shouldn’t be glorified.”

