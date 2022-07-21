Marvel reportedly scammed Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova creator for adapting the character into Black Widow. The 2021 movie starring Scarlett Johansson met with controversy over its hybrid release. The actress had sued Disney for breaching her contract when it offered the movie on its Disney+ streaming service while it was still showing in cinemas.

After a while, the issue was resolved, and both parties reached a settlement. But now, there seems to be another issue brought to light regarding the paycheck of Yelena’s creator. For the unversed, it was comic writer Devin Grayson and artist J.G. Jones who created the character in 1999.

Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova had a prominent part in Black Widow. But according to The Hollywood Reporter. Grayson was paid just $5,000, despite Marvel being a multi-million franchise. What is more shocking is that she and Jones were under the impression of receiving five times more than that ($25,000) after they signed an agreement.

However, Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova creators’ salaries were reduced with no explanation. It is no secret that Marvel continues to undermine the backbone of the company. Just recently, the Studios were facing backlash from the VFX artists. A bunch of people came forward to express how stressful it is to work with Marvel as a VFX artist with back-to-back deadlines.

It’s not just the crew who have voiced their disappointment but even the fans who have noticed poor special effects in some latest MCU Phase 4 movies. They have criticised the franchise for their quantity over quality as the company pushed forward to churn in new content.

Despite all the criticism and issues faced by writers and other crew members, Marvel movies continue to soar at the box office. Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova also appeared in three episodes of Hawkeye, and for that Devin Grayson was paid only $300 per episode.

