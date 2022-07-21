If there is one wish granted to a majority of the DCEU fans, they might just bring back Henry Cavill and Zack Snyder back to their loved universe. The former has been in news only because of the fan frenzy that refuses to die around him. The actor who last played the Blue Boy Scout in Snyder Cut Of Justice League has been in the headline for his snub and potential return as Clark Kent to get his first standalone movie which has been a struggle for a very long time now.

Over the past one year we have seen DCEU green lighting a Superman project minus Henry and as per the buzz going for a Blue Boy Scout of colour. This was the triggering point for Cavill fans who marched the DCEU gates and demanded his comeback with all the glory and a standalone franchise. But turned out Warner Bros didn’t respond to this fan demand until now.

While we all wait for Henry Cavill to wear his Kryptonian suit back and save us from everything that is coming from the sky, there has been no concrete update. Of course Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock has kind of reignited the hope, but there is no confirmation there too. Amid all this, we now hear that Cavill is coming to Comic-Con, and hold your breath, to talk about Superman!

Yes, you read that just right. As per a Comicbook report, Henry Cavill is about to make a surprise appearance at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 (no more a surprise if it happens for real) and this is to talk more about Superman. The fans on the internet have gone crazy listening to this update. There is no clarity as to what exactly about the Kryptonian Prince is the actor going to talk, or is he announcing his comeback. One must also take this rumour with a pinch of salt because there have been quite wild speculations around the Comic-Con this year, one of which also says Kevin Feige is about to announce Avengers 5 this Saturday.

Meanwhile, Henry Cavill in the past talking about having a road map as to where he wants to take Clark Kent had said, “I had a bit more of a gentleness to the tone of the thing, but I would love to have the opportunity to play the Superman that we all know and love from the comics, as a continuation of his development and we see the hero. That would be really, really exciting for me because there is an opportunity to tell a lot of interesting story there. It’s just about finding the right hooks to have a character that is as good and idealistic as Superman.”

Henry Cavill continued. “That there are wonderful opportunities to delve into what it’s like to exist as him and those hardships that come with that. When you have to save everyone, how hard is that on you? That could be an interesting line to run.”

