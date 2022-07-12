Scarlett Johansson isn’t just a brilliant actress but also an amazing human and fashionista too. She started working as a teen artist and is massively successful and popular among her fans across the globe. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when the Black Widow actress opened up on being ‘hyper-s*xualised’ by some ‘dudes in the industry’ during a roundtable discussion. Scroll below to read the scoop.

It was during the Hollywood Reporter’s Actress Roundtable in 2019 which consisted of actresses like Jennifer Lopez, Lupita Nyong’o, Laura Dern, Awkwafina, Renée Zellweger alongside Johansson. During the same table discussion, the 37-year-old actress opened up about her career and told her own narrative on it.

Scarlett Johansson said, “I feel when I was working in my early 20s and even in my late teens/early 20s, I felt that I sort of got, somehow, typecast. I was very hyper-s*xualized. Which, I guess, at the time seemed OK to everyone. It was another time. Even though it wasn’t a part of my own narrative, it was kind of crafted for me by probably a bunch of dudes in the industry.”

Scarlett Johansson continued and added, “And I guess that worked then, but it was really difficult for me to try to figure out how to get out of being an ingenue or the other woman, because it was never anything that I had intended.”

In fact during the same conversation, the Black Widow also revealed that at one point in time she thought of quitting Hollywood as there were barely wide opportunities for women in the industry.

