Everything happening around Elon Musk at this point makes news. The man has taken some drastic steps in the past few days and that of course includes his ear with Twitter and everything that and been following. But looks like there is some news in his personal life too as the Space X head honcho as reportedly broken up with his girlfriend Natasha Basset as per the latest reports coming in. The two have parted ways.

Advertisement

For the unversed, not long ago it was reported that Elon (51) and Natasha (28) who was recently seen in the movie Elvis are a couple. The two were low-key about their affair but we’re spotted together a few times and the pictures made it to news. But now the news of their breakup comes just after Musk announced secretly welcoming twins with Neuralink exec Shivon Zilis in November 2021. The kids count is at 10 right now.

Advertisement

As per a report in Hollywood Life, this is the very reason Natasha Basset decided to call it off. But she does hope that she can still be friends with Elon Musk. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

“Natasha has learned so much from Elon and she is grateful for the time that they spent together, as it was very special and surreal,” our source told the portal. They also adde that the Natasha Basset has decided to focus on her career which has found a new push because of the recently released Elvis. L

“After the release of her Elvis biopic in late June, these last few weeks have been a lot of stress on Natasha,” the insider said. “Acting has always been her dream and it is her first true love. She is now getting the kind of recognition that she has worked so hard for her whole life and Natasha knows that she must walk these next steps alone. She doesn’t have time for outside noise.” The noise around the actor was massive when it was first reported that she is seeing Elon Musk.

Meanwhile, the insider also clears that Natasha Basset will not be giving birth to Elon Musk ‘s babies like the rest. “Natasha wants to have a family one day and is certain that she will have one, but she has very traditional values,” the source said. “She is also young and having kids is not a part of her plan at this time. When the time is right, she will be ready. Instead, she is focusing on herself, and her career and she is in a good place right now.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Johnny Depp Seeking Settlement In ‘City Of Lies’ Assault Lawsuit, Has 45 Days To Fulfil The Conditions – Reports

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram