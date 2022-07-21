This year has been a blast for all the film enthusiasts, cinemas are opening for good, and movies are being released left and right. More can be expected in the coming years as a lineup of movies starring Tom Cruise, Jason Momoa, Will Smith, Joaquin Phoenix, and more are set up.

Mission Impossible 7 & 8, Joker 2, Aquaman 2, Emancipation, and sequels to Enola Holmes, Extractions, and so on are set in motion. Now a list of the salaries of all these movie stars has come in, and it is no surprise that these actors are taking home a huge paycheck.

Tom Cruise’s Top Gun Maverick has been immensely profitable for him. As per Variety, he earned $100 million for reprising his role as Maverick. It is more than six times the budget for the original Top Gun, which was just $15 million in 1986. However, it seems like Cruise will be taking a lower fee for Mission Impossible 7 & 8, in a range of $12 million to $14 million.

But Tom Cruise will also be receiving the movie’s first-dollar gross. Jason Momoa’s salary for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is being doubled from last time. In the first movie, he made $7.5 million, and now Jason will take home $15 million. The recently announced Joker 2 will make Joaquin Phoenix much more than the original as well.

He will jump from $4.5 million for the 2019 movie to $20 million for the sequel. Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio will earn $30 million each for their films, Formula One and Killers of the Flower Moon. Will Smith will receive a paycheck of $35 million for Emancipation.

Netflix will offer $20 million to Chris Hemsworth for Extraction 2 and $10 million to Millie Bobby Brown for Enola Holmes 2. Though each star is earning a lot it is Tom Cruise who is taking home the most, considering how well his films do at the box office.

