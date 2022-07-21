Brad Pitt has the perfect reason why he wore a skirt to the premiere of Bullet Train. The actor recently hit the headlines over his fashion choices during the screening of his latest film. His co-star Joey King posted a series of snaps of Pitt and other stars. All of them donned stylish outfits.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor was in a laidback Orange pantsuit and accessorised the look with a gold chain and watch, as well as a pair of yellow sunglasses. It was a surprise to see the star’s face on social media as his presence is quite low.

During a Bullet Train screening in Berlin, Brad Pitt chose to wear a flowing brown skirt that flaunted his leg tattoos. He paired it with a salmon-coloured button-up shirt, combat boots, tortoise-shell sunglasses, and his signature long chains. While it was a fashion statement in itself, the actor revealed the reason why he opted for a skirt.

Brad Pitt was asked about the reason by Associated Press on the red carpet, and he had rather a simple and true answer. “The breeze,” Pitt noted and gave a huge smile. Not only did he choose to wear it for the occasion, but he also kept the weather in mind. The actor is known for his fashion sense.

His looks from the 90s are still as iconic as his and have been an inspiration for several fashionistas. While talking about the actor, besides Bullet Train, the actor will also appear in Formula One. Apple has locked in on the deal to acquire Joseph Kosinski’s movie.

Recently, a report came in that states Brad Pitt’s salary for the film. According to that, the actor might receive as much as a $30 million paycheck.

