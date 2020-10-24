Keanu Reeves has attained the tag of one of the purest celebs in Hollywood. Octavia Spencer, who turned 50 this year, has some heartwarming things about Keanu and there’s no better way to start your weekend with. She had planned multiple dinners’ retreat to Hawaii, which was spoilt by the pandemic.

Despite the failed plan, she got the most fantastic gift on her birthday, which made her cry. Keanu called her to wish, and that made her sob like a baby.

In her conversation with Jimmy Kimmel! Live, she said, “Chris Evans is a dear friend. Katy Perry is a dear friend. Then Keanu Reeves, you know like, surprised me. Of course, I started crying like a baby, like, ‘Keanu!’ It was so fabulous. He’s somebody I like, and my friends know that, and it was like the sweetest thing.”

She also recalled a fantastic throwback incident happened with Keanu Reeves back in 2014. She said: “I had an audition and my car broke down, and no one would help me because my car was so dirty until Keanu Reeves. He was on a motorcycle and had his little motorcycle helmet and sunglasses and was like, ‘Hey, you need some help?’ And I kid you not, I was going to have him get in, and I was going to push it, and he was like, ‘No no I’m gonna push you.’ And I’m thinking, ‘Oh he’s gonna touch my car!’ ”

Octavia Spencer also revealed watching every Keanu Reeves film on the opening weekend. She said she watched his movies “every opening weekend because that was a sweet thing to do.”

