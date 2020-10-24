Scam 1992 Beats Chernobyl, Game Of Thrones & Breaking Bad To Become The Top Rated IMDb Series

Sony Liv’s latest offering Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story created by Hansal Mehta has fast become the newly launched platform’s one of the most successful shows. After garnering fantastic reviews for its detailed universe, the series is now ruling IMDb and has left behind cult shows like Breaking Bad, Game Of Thrones and others and now stands on the top. Read on to know everything about the same.

Based on the controversial life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, Scam 1992 is a 10 episode long show that stars Pratik Gandhi and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead. It is based on Sucheta Dalal and Debasish Basu’s book The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away.

The show that has been created and directed by Hansal Mehta took three years just to research. Scam 1992 is being hailed for its detailing and the acting talent that the show features. As we speak, the show now stands on the top of IMDb Top Rated TV Shows list. It has a rating of 9.6 out of 10 on the rating list.

Interestingly, Scam 1992 has managed to surpass all the shows that had held their positions in the list for years at least. The show is now followed by Planet Earth II’ (9.5), ‘Breaking Bad’ (9.5), ‘Chernobyl’ (9.4), and ‘Game of Thrones’ (9.2) on IMDb as we speak. This has turned out to be a fascinating victory for the show, and even netizens agree to the same. Twitter right now is full of love and congratulatory messages for the team of the show.

The show follows Harshad Mehta from the time he incepted getting into stockbroking till the time he was conferred as the Big Bull. Scam 1992 takes you through different facets of the biggest scam this country had ever seen. Talking about the show in a virtual press conference as per Free Press Journal, Hansal Mehta said, “I can’t think of a more relevant story for the times we are living in. We have seen series of scams, which are sort of mirror images of the Harshad Mehta scam. It (the series) talks about an era where I was growing up and still hadn’t become a filmmaker.”

“At the same time, it is almost like a telling of the future. It is talking about what the system, if not mended, might make people do. The system doesn’t seem to have mended. There’s scam on scam. This is an important story, a timely warning about the times we are living in,” Hansal Mehta added.

