The Family Man 2: Shreya Dhanwanthary Says, “It Will Be Bigger And Better Than The First Season”

Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary, who is known for her role as Zoya in The Family Man, recently starred in a web series titled Scam 1992. This series is based on the 1992 stock market scam committed by stockbroker Harshad Mehta. During a recent promotional interview, she opened up about her next, The Family Man 2 as well.

During the virtual interaction, Shreya spoke about the similarities between Scam 1992 and the 2019 action thriller. She also shed light on why she feels people loved the first instalment.

During a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shreya Dhanwanthary opened about her upcoming web series The Family Man 2. Saying that it’s more than the first instalment, she added, “I honestly cannot tell you anything about Family Man 2. I can only say that it will be bigger and better than the first season and it will be coming soon. So stay tuned.”

Talking about why people liked The Family Man season 1, Shreya Dhanwanthary said, “I think it genuinely shares a lot in common with Scam because it was very real. We tried to show a spy, but then we showed that he has a family and he’s struggling with maintaining the duality of his work, which is completely unimaginable with terrorist and chemical gas attacks and on one hand he has children who are wrecking his life, his wife who doesn’t really trust what he does. So I think the real aspect of the duality and the fact that there was comedy, which Raj and DK are very good at, I think all of that (helped people love it).”

She continued, “And then we had like performances from all over the country with people who you have not seen before, not entirely familiar with – I think that really helped.”

On the work front, Shreya Dhanwanthary recently featured in SonyLIV Scam 1992 that premiered on October 9, 2020. This series also stars Pratik Gandhi, Sharib Hashmi, Hemant Kher and Nikhil Dwivedi. It is directed by Hansal Mehta and is adapted from journalist Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu’s The Scam: Who Won, who Lost, who Got Away

The Family Man 2 is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (Raj and DK). The series stars Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi. Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Shreya Dhanwanthary and others. It is expected to start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from the end of this year or by early next year.

