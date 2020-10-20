The Family Man 2: Sharad Kelkar Shares A MAJOR Update About The Production

It is well known that due to the coronavirus pandemic causing mayhem worldwide, the schedule of The Family Man season 2 was affected significantly. However, the makers have finally completed the show in September 2020. Now, Sharad Kelkar AKA Arvind has an important update about the production of the series.

Amazon Prime Video’s original series The Family Man received a massive critical and commercial success last year. Following which, the fans have been eagerly waiting for season 2 of the action thriller web series for what comes next for their favourite characters. Previous reports revealed that the makers after struggling to push it through to the finish line, they have managed to wrap up the shoot. Now Sharad Kelkar has revealed that he has finished his dubbing part of series.

Taking to Twitter, the actor shared a photo from the dubbing studio and announced that he has completed the dubbing of the much-awaited web series. He wrote, “Dubbing done Grinning faceGlad to be a part of India’s best show #TheFamilyMan. #TheFamilyMan2 coming soon. @PrimeVideoIN @rajanddk @BajpayeeManoj @sharibhashmi @sumank @NeerajMadhavv @priyamani6 @GulPanag @DarshanKumaar @Samanthaprabhu2 @shreya_dhan13 @ishahabali”

Sharad Kelkar’s update comes as good news for all the eager fans who have been waiting for the web series to be released on Amazon Prime Video. While The Family Man season 2 doesn’t have an official release date yet, the latest update points towards the fact that it’s gearing up to make its way to the platform sometime soon. His updates hint us that the post-production work being in on full swing. Therefore it is safe to say that the premiere of the upcoming season can be expected either late 2020 or early 2021.

As for the cast of the upcoming season, reports indicate that the actors playing the central characters are most likely to return to the show. The main cast of the series includes Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, Suchitra Iyer as Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade, Neeraj Madhav as Moosa Rahman Al Qatil, Kishore as Imraan Pasha, Gul Panag as Saloni, Shreya Dhanwanthary as Zoya, and Darshan Kumaar as Major Sameer.

Telugu actress Samantha Akkineni has joined the cast of The Family Man season 2. However, the makers have not revealed about her the character she’ll be portraying.

