The Family Man 2: Sharib Hashmi AKA JK Talpade Has An Update Which Has Got Us Super Excited

Manoj Bajpayee & Sharib Hashmi starrer The Family Man was one of the biggest hit Indian shows last year. Ever since the first season of the show has dropped, the fans have been asking for the new one.

While the team recently dubbed for the second season and Manoj himself promised that the show will be releasing by the end of this year or earlier next year, it’s almost impossible to wait any longer. Those who watched the show only can understand how difficult it is to wait for Shrikant Tiwari and JK Talpade to come back. And then the major cliffhanger on which the show ended. We are dying to see what happened after that! Aren’t you?

For all of you excited ones, here’s something that you’ll surely love to know about The Family Man 2. Sharib Hashmi in a recent interview with Mashable spoke about season 2 of the show and shared that there will be a new mission this time.

“Well, I can’t say a lot about it (laughs). We’ll get to see a new and improved Talpade. But I can’t divulge into it a lot. I am not allowed to talk about the content of the second season. What I can say though is that I recently dubbed for it and I couldn’t sleep that night! Because the things that I witnessed were so amazing! I just want everyone to watch it. There’s a new mission. There are new characters. Like everyone knows about Samantha Akkineni who’s playing one of the most important roles and the stuff that I’ve seen about her character, looks and everything, it’s amazing! Beyond amazing.”

Now, if we aren’t reading too much between the lines, does that mean, the first mission got solved? Well, we’ll have to wait for The Family Man 2 only for that.

Sharib Hashmi also talked about how he is currently going through a very good phase of his career. He said, “I am going through a very good phase in my career where I am getting offers to play different types of characters. Earlier, I was only getting parts that are like happy-go-lucky like the ones I played in Filmistaan. But now I am getting different shades to play thanks to the OTT boom. I am enjoying the phase I am in right now. So, I hope that I don’t have to start from zero again.”

Meanwhile, The Family Man is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Apart from Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi & Samantha Akkineni, the show also stars Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar and others.

