Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal Are A Match Made In Heaven & These Pics Are Proof

Popular Bollywood playback singer Udit Narayan’s son Aditya Narayan is all set to marry his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal. Both have previously shared screen space in Shaapit and will now get hitched by the end of this year. Aditya has also revealed wedding plans.

Aditya Narayan, who is a playback singer and a host of Indian Idol 11, was previously linked to the judge of the show Neha Kakkar. However, the rumours were later rubbished calling it a hoax. It was reported the speculations were rife for the sake of publicity.

During an interview with Times Of India, the singer and Indian Idol host talked about his wedding plans and revealed how he met the love of his life, Shweta Agarwal. He said that he met his lady love Shweta on the sets of Shaapit. Even though he was head-over-heels in love with her she wanted to be just friends, citing that she wanted to focus on her career. Eventually, they got in a relationship and now they are ready to take the next step.

Singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal look quite happy together in these pictures. Take a look at the pictures below:

After being in a relationship for almost 10 years, Aditya feels that marriage is just a formality now which will be held in November or December.

Aditya Narayan also recalled a moment when people thought that he had broken up with Shweta after a big spat on the street. He said he faced a difficult time to even go out with her after the incident. Aditya admitted that like every relationship, his relationship with Shweta saw a lot of ups and downs. He also quipped, “Marriages break easily these days, so we were both taking our time to know each other. Now, after a decade, I feel it is the right time to take the plunge.”

Talking about Shweta Agarwal, she is an actor and has worked in South Indian films opposite actors like Prabhas and Kichcha Sudeep among others. She had also worked in some Bollywood films Tandoori Love, Shaapit.

Neha Kakkar, who was previously rumoured to be in relationship with Aditya Narayan, also expressed her happiness and wished him a happy married life. She said to the publication, “Aditya is a very beautiful person. He has a heart of gold and I am really happy to share that my dear friend is getting married this year with his long-time girlfriend. I wish him all the happiness and many years of togetherness.”

