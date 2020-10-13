India’s Best Dancer: Farah Khan Is Set To Create A Dhamaka With Her Fav People!

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan says working with her favourite people does not feel like work.

Sharing a photo with choreographers Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis, and dancer-actress Malaika Arora, on Instagram, Farah wrote on Monday: “It’s not work whn im with my favourite people!! with covid free @malaikaaroraofficial my baby @geeta_kapurofficial n the ever handsome @terence_here on @ibd.official @sonytvofficial.”

Farah shot for an episode of the show “India’s Best Dancer”, which is judged by Geeta, Terence and Malaika.

Going by the photo, Malaika Arora seems to be in the pink of health. Last month, she had said she feels blessed to have overcome Covid-19 with minimum pain.

Farah and Geeta’s friendship goes way back. There was a time when Geeta used to work as her assistant.

Meanwhile, recently Farah Khan agreed in a jiffy to make a special appearance in the upcoming series on Indian fashion designer Masaba Gupta.

The scripted series titled “Masaba Masaba” will go live on August 28. It will have Masaba and her mother, veteran actress Neena Gupta, play their fictionalised versions on the show.

Talking about Farah‘s “fun cameo” in the show, producer Ashvini Yardi said that she got the idea to have the director on the series during a lunch meeting.

“I met Farah for lunch a year ago and she didn’t want to have her lunch as she said she is on intermittent fasting. That gave me an idea and asked her if she would do a super fun cameo in the show. Farah being the sport she is, agreed in a jiffy,” Yardi told IANS.

“She play(s) herself, but then far from herself,” the producer added.

Based on real-life moments from Masaba’s life, the series follows her background, the diverse worlds she straddles across fashion and family, and her foray into the dating world.

