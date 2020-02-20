Shah Rukh Khan’s Main Hoon Na Sequel Was Planned; Farah Khan Clarifies The Current Status

Seeing Shah Rukh Khan beat up bad men in Main Hoon Na was a big treat for his fans and thanks to the then debutant director Farah Khan, the film became one of those blockbuster films that we love to see SRK in. The film still has a huge fanbase and with a sequel of almost every film being made, rumours had it that Main Hoon Na will come back with a part 2 as well.

Farah Khan opened up about her debut film as a director Main Hoon Na on the podcast named Picture Ke Peeche. She revealed that she initially had planned on making a sequel to the blockbuster film but now the chances look very bleak. She even revealed the plot and said that in the sequel, Shah Rukh Khan’s character Major Ram would go for a new mission after 15 years.

Talking more about the film, she told that she consciously did not want the villain of the film to be a Muslim and deliberately named Suniel Shetty’s right-hand man ‘Khan’ in the film. Khan eventually realizes that he was being misled by his boss Suniel Shetty.

2006 released Main Hoon Na starred Shah Rukh Khan, Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao, Sushmita Sen and Suniel Shetty in main roles. But Farah told that these actors were not the initial choices for these roles. Farha revealed that Ayesha Takia was first approached for Amrita Rao’s role. Hrithik was approached for the role of Laxman aka Lucky but it went to Zayed Khan. Abhishek Bachchan and Sohail Khan were also considered for this role.

Well, the news of no sequel happening sure will break many hearts but we are at least happy that Farah made the film with this cast who essayed their roles so well.

