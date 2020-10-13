Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee Test Negative For COVID-19

TV’s power couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee had earlier revealed that they had been tested positive of Coronavirus and observing self-isolation. The couple took to Instagram to give an update to their fans and followers.

Gurmeet on Tuesday shared a picture of himself with his pet pooch and announced that they both have tested negative for the virus. The text on his picture read, “Virus free and reunited,” while his caption of the picture shared read, “Today, my wife Debina and I have tested COVID negative! Thanks to almighty God and my fans who prayed for my recovery. Guys, please don’t take COVID-19 lightly, please take care of yourself and your elders! Always wear mask and take proper precautions.”

Gurmeet Choudhary in his post also gave a shout out to healthcare workers and BMC. He wrote, “A huge thank you to BMC who called checked and suggested help in every step and 5-6 times daily. Also, I would like to thank my doctor Sameer Varma who fought with us and helped us throughout. It was tough as the doctors stood by not only with medicines and suggestions but also mental strength and support! And a special thanks to Dr Gautam Bhansali. Doctors are the real heroes in this pandemic! Thank you once again.”

Last week of September Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet had announced on Instagram that they have been tested positive for Covid-19. The couple took the test after he returned from a shoot in Jaipur. He informed his fans and well-wishers that he and his wife Debina have tested positive for Covid-19 and are home quarantined.

Gurmeet Choudhary took Instagram and wrote, “My wife Debina & I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. We are touch wood doing fine and are taking all the necessary precautions in isolation at home. We request all those who have been in contact with us to take care of. Thank you all for your love and support.”

Gurmeet rose to fame with NDTV Imagine’s Ramayan, wherein he played the role of Lord Ram and Debina played the role of Sita. The duo even participated in reality shows such as Pati Patni Aur Woh and Nach Baliye 6. The couple even dated for few years before getting married n a private ceremony in 2011.

