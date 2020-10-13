Shaadi Mubarak: Rati Pandey Replaces Rajshree Thakur 'Overnight', Here's What Went Wrong

Off-late Star Plus has launched new television programs including Shaadi Mubarak. The show starred Rajshree Thakur, Manav Gohil and Nisha Rawal in pivotal roles. But due to some issues, Thakur was replaced overnight with actress Rati Pandey.

The show first aired on August 24, 2020, and since the actors had a good fan following among the audiences, the show immediately grabbed the attention and gained good numbers in terms of TRP ratings.

Now, the makers have replaced the main lead, Rajshree Thakur, with Rati Pandey overnight and a source close to SpotboyE has spilled the beans on the same.

“Rajshree, who was playing Preeti Jindal, shot her last day on Saturday and now Rati will take over,” the source said.

Explaining the decision, the source revealed, “Rajshree and show’s producer Sashi Mittal had some differences of late. After which, Rajshree decided to leave and Rati was roped in overnight as her replacement.”

When the publication got in touch with Rajshree, the actress had a different story to tell and said, “It was nothing related to the show. I was very happy with it. Things didn’t work out because it was getting really very hectic for me. My health was getting hampered because of it. And if you are working somewhere, it is important to give your hundred per cent which wasn’t possible for me. It was my call to quit the show. They respected my decision which is really great. And hence, it turned out to be an amicable decision between the production house and me.”

When asked if there were differences between her and the producer, the Shaadi Mubarak actress said, “There is no difference between us. In fact, she tried to resolve the things for me but to an extent sorting things were not possible for them also, as I am the main lead of the show. That’s why we had to take this unfortunate decision.”

Rati Pandey, who will be replacing her hasn’t yet made any official announcement and when asked about the same, she said, “I have not joined the show yet but talks are on. Things are at the discussion stage, so I won’t be able to tell you anything confirmed for now.”

