Juhi Parmar, Karanvir Bohra, Nisha Rawal, Suchitra Pillai, Priyanka Bharwani, Tannaz Irani, Natalie D’Luccio, Susan Laxman, Juhi Babbar & many more celebrities made sure to celebrate Mother’s Day 2023 in style this year

Teejay Sidhu and Sara Arfeen Khan hosted a meet & greet for all their mommy friends at Blabber All Day Juhu. The A-listers kept their fans delighted with insta stories & sweet tributes and messages in honor of the most influential women in their lives and also how happy & special they feel to be mommies to their beautiful children.

Teejay Sidhu says “As Jodie Foster rightly said ‘ There’s absolutely no acknowledgment or reward for this—except the intangible of my kids growing up to be wonderful people’. We as mothers dedicate our lives to our children, hoping that one day they will turn out to be the most amazing people”

Sara Arfeen Khan says ” A mother’s love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity, it dates all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path”

Let us know what do you think about this Mother’s Day celebration by Teejay Sidhu & Sara Arfeen.

