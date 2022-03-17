According to the latest scoop from the Television world, Karanvir Bohra’s wife Teejay Sidhu and their three daughters have recently faced a very horrific experience that anyone of us would have hated to go through, at the Delhi airport.

The actor’s wife along with his kids were all set to fly off to Dubai, when the airport officials stopped them from boarding the flight and asked them to evacuate the premises due to some Visa issues. Read on to know more.

So, Karanvir Bohra’s wife Teejay Sidhu had a conversation with Etimes where she shared the inconvenience she faced at the Delhi airport due to some visa-related issues. While talking to the media outlet, she explained that the airport officers informed her that the visa for two of her kids was valid till January 2022, while the visa of her third kid was okay till March. This was a shook to Teejay as she claimed to have done the visa for all her kids at the same time.

Teejay Sidhu said, “What ruffled me further was that I was told that I need to go to the Immigration Office in a cab and get it all cleared. The 4:15 pm flight for which I was booked took off. It was only later that a senior from Emirates told me that I could speak to the Immigration office they had at the airport. Once I went there, things got sorted. Pray, why couldn’t I have been told this before?”

Teejay Sidhu continued, “Worse, I have now been told to buy new tickets and they are not letting me remain in the airport premises until I buy those. They are saying I was late to arrive but then why did they stop me only at the Customs counter after issuing me boarding passes. I have put my foot down, let them throw me out and I shall see. I will buy my new tickets alright but can’t they wait for a lady who has three kids, one of whom is an infant? They have said that they’ll call the security for me and I have told them that they can do whatever they want. I repeat I shall buy the tickets at my convenient hour.”

Meanwhile, Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra got married to each other back in 2006. The duo have three kids, namely: Gia Vanessa Snow Bohra, Raya Bella Bohra and Vienna Bohra.

