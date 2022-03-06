The show Lock Upp has become a major topic of discussion in just a matter of few days with controversial contestants and their explosive revelations on the show. Host Kangana Ranaut is expected to grill the jail mates soon over their conduct so far and promo videos for the upcoming episodes have already started going viral on the internet. In the latest episode of the show, contestant Karanvir Bohra was seen breaking down while revealing how his wife Teejay Sidhu had a miscarriage amidst the pandemic.

For the unversed, the new web reality show focuses on a bunch of people from different fields of life who have been in the news since the last few years. They are all put under the same roof, popularly known as Kangana’s jail and they are required to constantly win tasks to survive in the show. So far, Shivam Sharma, Munawar Faruqui and Nisha Rawal seem to have built a strong fanbase through their engagement in the show.

In the latest episode of Lock Upp, Nisha Rawal opens up about a miscarriage she suffered which also inspires actor Karanvir Bohra to share his similar painful experience with the inmates. He could be seen breaking down inconsolably while narrating how his wife Teejay Sidhu suffered from a miscarriage before they had their daughter Gia.

Sharing details about the incident, Karanvir Bohra said, “Before Gia we lost a baby during COVID. We were so scared to not tell anyone about it because we didn’t want people to say ‘Arre yaar ye kya hogaya, kaise hogaya, kyu hogaya’. Maybe to protect ourselves we didn’t want to say. We had to lie from our own family, from our own relatives. When we talk about mental health issues come from home only. They start from home, because ghar waale kuch bolte hain, maybe they don’t mean it, they speak out of concern. Her family does not know, my family does not know. At that point we felt we lost emotional well-being, mental health. Start from your own house mental health. It is ok to be a bipolar, transwoman or lose things in life, to be older. It is just ok to be alive.”

