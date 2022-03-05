Lock Upp has become one of the discussed shows on the internet in the last few days with the new drama unfolding with every episode. In the most recent development, Karan Kundrra was seen interacting with the contestants, informing them about their conduct on the show. However, matters went south quickly when a comment made by Karan did not go down well with Karanvir Bohra and Saisha Shinde.

For the unversed, Karan is a popular face amongst the audience ever since he made his television debut in the year 2009, with the show Kitani Mohabbat Hai. He was previously a contestant on Bigg Boss 15, where he also met the love of his life, Tejasswi Prakash. The actor had been trending on Twitter ever since it was announced that he will appear as a jailor in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show.

In a segment of the Lock Upp episode, Karan Kundrra was seen advising the contestants against the protest they have been holding for the last few days. “15 million people are watching you all and if your food gets delayed by 3 hours and you all create such a huge ruckus over it, what impression do you want to give to the viewers. How do you want them to perceive you as tough people or sissy. Are you guys tough or sissys?”, Kundrra said.

The comment was not received well by Karanvir Bohra who instantly corrected him and asked him to not call them ‘sissys’. Saisha Shinde, on the other hand, did not approve of the remark and highlighted how ‘Sissy’ should not be used as a derogatory term.

Karan Kundrra was quick to pull his defensive side up, explaining that these are the comments made by fans and not him. “Yeh joh aapki films, picture, photos jaate hain… uske neeche aapke fans and show ke fans comment karte hain. I am the jailor, and I am part of this show and I am only going to tell you what is good for you and whatever is happening outside. It is not going to get easier and this is a jail and you all are inmates. You all are getting basic necessities and going forward it will be deserved and desired. This is Kangana’s jail and the jailor. We have few rules and you have to follow. There’s a message: don’t hashtag with us otherwise we will hashtag with you.”, the actor added.

