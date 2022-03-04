Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla won the hearts of the nation when they appeared together in Bigg Boss 14. Since the show ended, the couple who was initially facing problems in their marriage has been giving fans major couple goals. And they are doing the same once again in MX Player’s recent show Wanderlust.

In a recent conversation with Koimoi, ahead of the show releasing digitally, we asked the much-in-love couple about their vacation/trip to Abu Dhabi and the special memories they created while filming it. They even spoke at length about their Emirati wedding. Read on to know all they said.

Getting candid about the special memories they have of shooting Wanderlust. Rubina Dilaik told us, “There are many. Of lately what I have been constantly raving about is the Emirati wedding that we had.” She added, “This desire of getting married to this man in every part of the world is something that I have grown a liking for. So, I think the Emirati was one (of the special moments).”

When we asked them if their Emirati wedding was the wedding Abhinav Shukla promised her during the last week of Bigg Boss 14, both Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav broke into laughter. The actor then added, “No, that’s yet to happen but this one was like. This one was a surprise for us as well.”

Talking about this wedding to Rubina Dilaik in-depth, Abhinav added that they got to know about the wedding the morning it was happening. He said, “I was totally involved. There is so much care and detail in getting ready for that wedding. So we had a great cultural experience there and we wore the costumes that the locals there wear. In fact the locals dressed us.”

When Abhinav Shukla added that people complimented him that he looked like an Arab (a local) in the traditional attire, Rubina Dilaik added, “That andura really suits him.”

