Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: ‘Manmohan Tiwari’ Rohitash Gaud & His On-Screen Mom Soma Rathod’s Age Difference Is Jaw-Dropping!

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is amongst those television shows which never bores us, no matter how many times you watch them. Apart from its content, there’s a huge craze amongst fans to know personal life details of the cast. So to feed some titbits to our ‘Bhabiji’ readers, today, we’ll be talking about Rohitash Gaud aka Manmohan Tiwari and Soma Rathod aka Ramkali.

Advertisement

As we all know, Soma plays Rohitash’s on-screen mother in the show. In real life, she is actually a lot younger to the veteran actor. Both have even worked together in shows like Lapataganj, but there they didn’t share a mother-son bond. Those who follow the show like a true fan would be aware of the aforementioned fact. But how many of you know the exact age difference between the two? Any Guesses?

Advertisement

Well, let us enlighten you. It is learnt that Roma Rathod is 10 years younger to Rohitash Gaud in real life. Yes, that’s a fact. It’s commendable, how perfectly both nail their roles perfectly in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.

Meanwhile, recently Saanand Verma who plays Anokhelal Saxena in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain reacted on Kangana Ranaut’s claim of 99% of Bollywood consume drugs.

Saanand Verma reacted to Kangana’s claims in a recent interview with Spotboye. He said, “I don’t like the generalisation. There might be a few but you can’t blame everyone. Such statements are made to malign the image of our industry and I am not in support of them. I am not saying that our industry is drug-free, there are people who might be using drugs. I think NCB is already on it and is working to eliminate this from our industry. It’s time that the industry is free from all these things and we work with good intentions and true passion.”

The actor also shared his viewpoint on Kangana being vocal on such issues. He said, “Whatever Kangana said is her personal opinion. And I would just like to say that instead of concentrating on what she said, we should focus on Sushant and his case. This is not about Kangana, we are not fighting for her, we have united for SSR. All that she has said and the various issues she has raised, we should only focus on what happened to Sushant, and we should let the investigating agencies get to the bottom of the case and find out the truth.”

Must Read: Sidharth Shukla WARNS Gauahar Khan: “Mujhe Pyaar Ho Jayega”; Shehnaaz Gill, Are You Listening?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube