Actor Saanand Verma, who shared screen space with actor Sushant Singh Rajput in film Chhichhore last year, has very happy memories working with him. Sushant’s death on June 14 came as a shock to everyone. However, it also paved the way to substance abuse in the film industry, which is under investigation. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor is of the opinion that the new drug angle to SSR’s case is diverting the public’s attention from finding the truth behind the case.

“Sad that some are using it to gain mileage, publicise their agenda, get TRPs. What is happening right now is almost his character assassination. It’s being portrayed that he was into drugs and all. I’ve worked with him but never felt or seen anything. I absolutely condemn all that’s happening around the case. Is this the first time we’ve come to know that drug consumption in Bollywood? I feel efforts are being made to hide something else. While doing that everything else is being blown out of proportion. I just hope the investigation finds out the truth,” said Saanand Verma.

Sushant allegedly committed suicide in Mumbai. While investigating to find the reason and cause of his death, Saanand recalls him as a happy man.

“There was a method to his passion and performance. In Chhichhore, he was this happy and excited college goer, who later was shown as the father, worried about his child. Much like the character’s transition, you could also see the change in him in real life too, till he was playing the role. I think no one would’ve played Dhoni (M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story; 2016) as perfectly as he did,” says Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor.

About Sushant Singh Rajput being in depression, Saanand Verma says, “I’m not getting these talks around his mental health. Till the time I saw him, he was absolutely perfect. I never saw him behave in a certain way.”

Saanand, who is Known for web shows Sacred Games, Apharan, and TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, adds, “You could feel that a phenomenal actor like Sushant, who deserved much more, wasn’t getting his due. Maybe something might have happened between him and some influential people in Bollywood and they might have ganged up against him. But still he had ample work opportunities.”

