Mohsin Shaikh is a popular music composer who has composed some good songs with his partner, Javed. They’ve composed some hit tracks for movies like Munna Michael, Jalebi, Drive and others. With Ginny Weds Sunny, Mohsin has channelled the lyricist in him.

For the upcoming song of Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey starrer Ginny Weds Sunny, Mohsin Shaikh has written a fun track. The song is a recreating of a popular track and the music is composed by Payal Dev. It is crooned by Mika Singh, Badshah and Neha Kakkar. Koimoi spoke to Mohsin about the song, his views on the trend of remixes and more. Read the full interview below:

Tell us about the song from Ginny Weds Sunny?

It’s a recreation of a popular song and it has turned out very nice. The lyrics are quirky and go well with Payal Dev’s composition. The song is sung by Mika Singh, Badshah and Neha Kakkar. It will be out by the end of this month.

Ginny Weds Sunny looks like a fun movie. How did you make sure your lyrics match that level of fun that’s in the story?

It’s a jamming process. When Payal Dev made me hear the tune, she was looking for fun lyrics. It’s a foot-tapping number. We came up with our ideas and eventually, I started writing the lyrics. The song has turned out to be a fantastic dance number. The pair of Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey also looks fresh together.

What do you enjoy more? Writing songs or composing them? What’s the easiest one for you?

It’s not about hard or easy. Music is in my blood. As a composer also, I’m very passionate about lyrics. When I get my song written, I’m very particular about the lyrics. In the end, I think a good song is a combination of good lyrics and a good melody. When both the things merge together, the song turns out beautiful and you can assure that it will be a hit song. As a lyricist, while writing this particular song, I’ve made sure that it’s both massy and classy. I’ve written it keeping today’s generation in mind.

You’ve composed a peppy number like Ding Dang and also a slow and intense track like Pal. What kind of music is your favourite when it comes to composing?

It depends on my mood. Currently, it’s raining outside. So I’m in a zone of composing a soft melody or an emotional track. Sometimes, when I’m driving or at places where there is loud music, at such times, I automatically turn into a zone where I want to crack an upbeat number. As an artist and creator, it all depends on the mood and also about vibes. Music is also about vibes.

Ginny Weds Sunny song is a recreation. What do you have to say the trend of remix/recreation of songs in Bollywood? Not all are appreciated by people.

It all depends on the song. It’s not that people are not enjoying the remixes at all. They are enjoying, hence, songs are being recreated. Some songs have phenomenally done well. Today’s young generation have really enjoyed the recreation of some old songs. And if you listen to some songs, they’ve done justice to the original composition. I think the selection of the song is important. If one does justice to the original melody, it will do wonders.

Must Read: Deepika Padukone’s 2017 Koko Party Pictures Go Viral As NCB Plans To Probe Footage

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube