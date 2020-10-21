Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi Lauds 'Senior' Sidharth Shukla For His Leadership Qualities

Bigg Boss 14 is constantly making headlines either because of the fights happening in the house or due to ex- Bigg Boss contestants sharing their views about the current contestants on social media. Recently, Bigg Boss 7 contestant Kamya Punjabi has officially announced that she thinks Sidharth Shukla is a good leader. Read the article to know the full story.

In a recent Bigg Boss task, we see the freshers divided into three teams led by toofani seniors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. But we saw Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan joined hands and became allies, Sidharth Shukla had to fight alone with his team of three members

In the task, we saw contestants giving their best by hitting the buzzer to win the game. But the situation got heated up when Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan’s team blamed Sidharth Shukla and his team for cheating and not obeying the rules. This led to a heated argument between the toofani seniors and we saw two ladies accusing Sidharth of not following the rules.

Sidharth Shukla was seen helpless but he did his level best to defend his team. However the results of the task haven’t been announced yet by Bigg Boss as today, the announcement will take place today. Meanwhile Kamya Punjabi took to Twitter and supported Sidharth Shukla.

Kamya Punjabi wrote, “I wish @sidharth_shukla ko kuch better log mile hote unki team meh…as a good team leader he did his best to defend them n save them… baaki toh biggboss hi jaane unki leena Face with tongue #BB14 @ColorsTV n yes #SidHearts dil pe mat lo yaaro,apna wala toh jeet chuka hai..just njoy da game!”

As soon as Kamya Punjabi tweeted, Twitterati came in her support. One user wrote, “Tbh they said dat their is only strategy rest who does is like cheating it’s not fair. They both made alliance which was fair enough as per the game. But if they do it doesn’t apply is out of world mam. We love you mam bt it was not in spirit of game.”

“Sid did a fantastic job as a leader , motivating his team to perform well. He will always stand out as one of the best mentors and leaders! Always standing for the right even if that means he is standing alone,” wrote another user.

Well, do you agree with Kamya Punjabi? Do you think Sidharth Shukla is a good leader? Tell us via comments and stay tuned for more.

