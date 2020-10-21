Mirzapur 2 is just 2 days away and can we even keep calm anymore? Starring Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi amongst others – the action thriller is set to reach a notch higher with the second season. Owing to the same, the cast members have been promoting the series in full force.

We recently got into an exclusive conversation with Ali Fazal, who revealed to us some unknown trivia related to the show. Next on the list was Shweta Tripathi, who schooled the trolls on #BoycottMirzapur2. The latest one joining the list is actor Rajesh Tailang.

As most of us know, Rajesh Tailang plays the role of Ali Fazal’s father in Mirzapur 2. He has been paired opposite Sheeba Chaddha. We asked some fun questions to the Delhi Crime actor. One of them was whether if he would ever want to have a son like Guddu in his real life.

To this, Rajesh Tailang replied, “Are Nahi chahiye bhaiya. I would be really happy if I have a son like Ali Fazal but not like Guddu.”

Furthermore, the actor also shared his experience on the sets of Mirzapur 2. “Mirzapur ke set pe saare log – all the actors, directors, technicians, DOP – saare logo ke sath ek alag tarike ka hasi mazak chalta rehta hai. Kaam me bhi sab utna hi serious hai jitne maze karte hai. Jo jo bhi characters play kar raha ho, jitna bhi khatarnaak, wo actually utne hi pyaare insaan hai,” he said.

(On the sets of Mirzapur, everyone – be it the actors, directors, DOPs or technicians – there’s a lot of fun and jokes on-going. The best part is that these people work also with utmost sincerity. Whoever plays whatever characters – be it the most dangerous role, those actors are equally loving in real-life.)

Well, it’s a complete no-no for Rajesh Tailang, but would you be okay having a family member like Guddu bhaiya? Share with us in the comment section below.

Mirzapur 2 streams on Amazon Prime from 23rd October. This season is going to witness a lot of vengeance, thrill as well as will be emotionally draining.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such exclusive updates!

