Mirzapur 2 EXCLUSIVE! Pankaj Tripathi On Whether Or Not The Importance Of Kaleen Bhaiya Has Been Affected VS Season 1

It’s been a little over 24 hours since Mirzapur 2 aired, and reviews from all the corners have started flowing in. Many reviews suggest the emotional depth makers opted for this season over the tried magic that has worked for them in the past. Pankaj Tripathi’s character Kaleen Bhaiya still holds the superlative importance he had in season 1.

Advertisement

We had the honour to interact with the man himself and ask him if he feels there are any changes regarding to how his character is placed in season 2 VS season 1. Read on to know what he has to say!

Advertisement

When Sacred Games 2 released, many had the complaint from the makers about the tone-shift of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character as compared to season 1. Ironically, Pankaj Tripathi’s character in SG02 received a great deal of critical acclaim.

How do you think the importance of Kaleen Bhaiya has changed from season 1? With all these new characters like Vijay Varma, Lilliput coming in, do you think that did affect your importance? Because many had similar complaints with Nawaz’s character in Sacred Games Season 2 VS Season 1?

You just wait and watch to know what happens. For me, there were my changes in my character. The day I shoot remains to be the most important day for me. I try to give my best, my 100% to whatever I do. Post that, nothing is under my control. I can’t control the conclusion. As an artist, I can put in the efforts while I shoot and I do that. Whatever happens after that is the play of waiting and watch for the result.

As all of us were excited about the show, even Pankaj Tripathi had the same enthusiasm. He also added, “I was just waiting for the show to reach to the audience so that even I can watch it.”

Have you watched Mirzapur 2 yet? Share your thoughts about the show in the comments section below.

Must Read: Mirzapur 2: Rasika Dugal AKA Beena Tripathi Opens Up On Disgusting Comments; Says, “They’re Extremely Se*ual”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube