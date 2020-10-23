The much-awaited Mirzapur 2 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime. As a matter of surprise, the show released on October 22 during the evening instead of its release day, October 23rd. Actors Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharma, Rasika Dugal and Harshita Gaur reprised their characters for season 2.
Advertisement
As the makers surprised the audience with an early release, a lot of them have already binge-watched it throughout the night. The latest season also has a new addition of Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar and Priyanshu Painyuli, hence the excitement was sky-high.
Advertisement
In its early review of Mirzapur 2, Koimoi has mentioned, “As promised the entire team has delivered the BHAUKAAL, they promised. And do keep some tissues handy, because you’re going to miss Bablu Bhaiya and Sweety Bhabhi this season.” But what do fans think of season 2? They have been behind the actors and makers for the past one and a half year to release the show. Was it worth all the curiosity?
Trending
Well, a lot of fans took to their Twitter page to share their reactions. What’s interesting is people have shared a lot of memes on Mirzapur 2. From season 2’s dialogues to posts on Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and others, every kind of reaction is there on the internet. Some even shared memes on preventing people from spoilers.
One person tweeted, “*#Mirzapur2 #MirzapurOnPrime Trending*
Le memers:”.
Another wrote, “With new entries @MrVijayVarma #IshaTalwar and #AnjumSharma the series became even better But @priyanshu29 was too good in #Mirzapur2 one of my favorites”.
“S2 E4 guddu ka beast mode…@alifazal9 kamaal kar diya beast ko jagaake…#Mirzapur2,” shared one more viewer. ” Showering praises on Mirzapur 2, one more person wrote, “So I bingewatched for 9-10 hours last night and finished #mirzapurseason2
So glad the the essence was still alive. Got to see the same amount of curiosity, killing, character development, planning in season 2. Loved it. #Mirzapur2 @PrimeVideoIN #MirzapurOnPrime #Mirzapur2review”
*#Mirzapur2 #MirzapurOnPrime Trending*
Le memers: pic.twitter.com/AySKN0D37f
— Kartik 🔥 (@KaiseAanaHuaaaa) October 22, 2020
With new entries @MrVijayVarma #IshaTalwar and #AnjumSharma the series became even better
But @priyanshu29 was too good in #Mirzapur2 one of my favorites pic.twitter.com/dlLjospCxu
— Main Hoon Gian (@MainHoon_Gian) October 23, 2020
S2 E4 guddu ka beast mode…@alifazal9 kamaal kar diya beast ko jagaake…#Mirzapur2
— wHo? (@deadpoeto) October 23, 2020
So I bingewatched for 9-10 hours last night and finished #mirzapurseason2
So glad the the essence was still alive. Got to see the same amount of curiosity, killing, character development, planning in season 2. Loved it. #Mirzapur2 @PrimeVideoIN #MirzapurOnPrime #Mirzapur2review
— Navya Kharbanda (@KharbandaNavya) October 23, 2020
*When She Uploaded Sad Quotes On Facebook*
Le Some Boy In Her Inbox:- pic.twitter.com/tpSwvsIA5d
— Pintukumar (@KumarPintu1217) October 23, 2020
She- dil tuta hein mera 💔😭😭
Boys 👇#Mirzapur2 #MirzapurOnPrime pic.twitter.com/ufu3QjWYuY
— Pradip Paul🇮🇳 (@pradip13paul) October 23, 2020
#Mirzapur2
MDH wale chacha and queen Elizabeth: pic.twitter.com/j2cgFPPKU5
— 🌸Vibhuti🌸 (@chillpill2205) October 23, 2020
#Mirzapur2review
Just finished watching…I ve no words. Outstanding
Congratulations team. #SwetaTripayhy #alifazal A1 #Munnabhai A1 performance
Newcomer #Robin steal the show
N finally #PankajTripathi he is out of universe…I ve no words for him.#Mirzapur2review pic.twitter.com/STImXLumKm
— Syed Azhar (@Syed_Azhar_) October 23, 2020
Me After Watching 1 episode of mirzapur 🔥
#Mirzapur2 pic.twitter.com/jEDx3UY3mG
— Waseem (@Waseem14080727) October 23, 2020
Also I would like to appreciate the work of all #Ladies of @YehHaiMirzapur.
From season 1 to season 2 the development and transition of characters was so good and great, I can’t even tell you… @battatawada @RasikaDugal #loved your performances especially… #Mirzapur2review
— Aishwarya Ashutosh Singh (@IAMGR00000T) October 23, 2020
Well, looks like the show has managed to impress the viewers so far.
Did you enjoy Mirzapur 2? What are your views on it? Let us know about the same in the comments section below.
Must Read: Mirzapur 2 FIRST Review (Early): Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu & Ali Fazal Starrer Delivers The BHAUKAAL As Promised!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube
Advertisement
Advertisement