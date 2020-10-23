The much-awaited Mirzapur 2 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime. As a matter of surprise, the show released on October 22 during the evening instead of its release day, October 23rd. Actors Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharma, Rasika Dugal and Harshita Gaur reprised their characters for season 2.

As the makers surprised the audience with an early release, a lot of them have already binge-watched it throughout the night. The latest season also has a new addition of Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar and Priyanshu Painyuli, hence the excitement was sky-high.

In its early review of Mirzapur 2, Koimoi has mentioned, “As promised the entire team has delivered the BHAUKAAL, they promised. And do keep some tissues handy, because you’re going to miss Bablu Bhaiya and Sweety Bhabhi this season.” But what do fans think of season 2? They have been behind the actors and makers for the past one and a half year to release the show. Was it worth all the curiosity?

Well, a lot of fans took to their Twitter page to share their reactions. What’s interesting is people have shared a lot of memes on Mirzapur 2. From season 2’s dialogues to posts on Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and others, every kind of reaction is there on the internet. Some even shared memes on preventing people from spoilers.

One person tweeted, “*#Mirzapur2 #MirzapurOnPrime Trending*

Le memers:”.

Another wrote, “With new entries @MrVijayVarma #IshaTalwar and #AnjumSharma the series became even better But @priyanshu29 was too good in #Mirzapur2 one of my favorites”.

“S2 E4 guddu ka beast mode…@alifazal9 kamaal kar diya beast ko jagaake…#Mirzapur2,” shared one more viewer. ” Showering praises on Mirzapur 2, one more person wrote, “So I bingewatched for 9-10 hours last night and finished #mirzapurseason2

So glad the the essence was still alive. Got to see the same amount of curiosity, killing, character development, planning in season 2. Loved it. #Mirzapur2 @PrimeVideoIN #MirzapurOnPrime #Mirzapur2review”

Well, looks like the show has managed to impress the viewers so far.

Did you enjoy Mirzapur 2? What are your views on it? Let us know about the same in the comments section below.

